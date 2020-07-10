You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Coldwell Banker Realty

Adorable Atwater Home For Lease

Moments Away From the Trendiest Bakeries, Cafes and Stores of Atwater Village

3957_seneca.jpg

3957 Seneca Ave. | Los Angeles

$4,400/mo | 3 Bed | 2 Bath | More

Tired of living in your tiny apartment in a noisy building and ready to live in your own home with an actual front and backyard that's moments away from the trendiest bakeries, cafes and stores of Atwater Village? Welcome home!

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is fully updated with central air and heat, a dishwasher, a master suite and, to literally top it off, it is solar paneled.

Come home and take it easy in your gorgeous backyard, surrounded by fruit and olive trees and under a trellised patio or switch it up and sit in your front garden and watch the sunset over Griffith Park.

Presented By

3957_seneca5.jpg
3957_seneca38.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement for Coldwell Banker Realty