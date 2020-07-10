Adorable Atwater Home For Lease

3957 Seneca Ave. | Los Angeles
$4,400/mo | 3 Bed | 2 Bath | More
Tired of living in your tiny apartment in a noisy building and ready to live in your own home with an actual front and backyard that's moments away from the trendiest bakeries, cafes and stores of Atwater Village? Welcome home!
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is fully updated with central air and heat, a dishwasher, a master suite and, to literally top it off, it is solar paneled.
Come home and take it easy in your gorgeous backyard, surrounded by fruit and olive trees and under a trellised patio or switch it up and sit in your front garden and watch the sunset over Griffith Park.
Presented By
- Miles Crakow
- Coldwell Banker Realty
- CaDRE#01999649
- 213 220 2670
- realestatebymiles@gmail.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement for Coldwell Banker Realty