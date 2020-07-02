Airy Architectural Lincoln Heights Loft

200 N. San Fernando Rd. #301 | Lincoln Heights
$489,000 | 0+1 910 sq. ft. | More
This corner unit embraces loft living at its architectural best.
Enter through the courtyard atrium and find yourself inside a sanctuary of old/new, live/work, industrial/natural.
The airy 3rd floor condo boasts light-filled space and hillside vistas. Textured concrete ceilings, drum pillars, and exposed piping/ducts all interplay nicely with the warmth of hardwood floors and serene, white walls.
Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and newer in-unit laundry. 1 corner parking space included.
Originally built in the 1920s Art Deco-style for W.P. Fuller Paint Company, Alta Lofts was later reimagined by Brooks + Scarpa Architects. Amazing proximity to LA State Historic Park, the LA River Bike Path, Chinatown, Lincoln/Cypress Gold Line Station, and Highland Park.
Monthly HOA dues include gas, water, sewage, trash, 24-hour security guard, biannual window cleaning, and property management fee.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer