Airy Architectural Lincoln Heights Loft

The airy 3rd floor condo boasts light-filled space and hillside vistas.

200 N. San Fernando Rd. #301 | Lincoln Heights

$489,000 |  0+1 910 sq. ft. | More

This corner unit embraces loft living at its architectural best.

Enter through the courtyard atrium and find yourself inside a sanctuary of old/new, live/work, industrial/natural.

The airy 3rd floor condo boasts light-filled space and hillside vistas. Textured concrete ceilings, drum pillars, and exposed piping/ducts all interplay nicely with the warmth of hardwood floors and serene, white walls.

Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and newer in-unit laundry. 1 corner parking space included. 

Originally built in the 1920s Art Deco-style for W.P. Fuller Paint Company, Alta Lofts was later reimagined by Brooks + Scarpa Architects. Amazing proximity to LA State Historic Park, the LA River Bike Path, Chinatown, Lincoln/Cypress Gold Line Station, and Highland Park. 

Monthly HOA dues include gas, water, sewage, trash, 24-hour security guard, biannual window cleaning, and property management fee. 

