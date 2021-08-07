All Sign Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Glassell Park and El Sereno

5437 Dahlia Dr | Eagle Rock
2 Beds + Guest House | 3.5 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
In prime Eagle Rock this rare and exquisite Spanish compound features a swimming pool and large detached guest house in a dreamy setting. The property was built in 1926 and feels sheltered from the city, even as dining and amenities are right down the street.
Sunshine pours through French doors and massive windows highlighting the artful integration of heritage elements with stylish design and European flair. In the versatile layout find formal living and dining, two upstairs bedrooms and an office nook; the cavernous one-bedroom guest house provides additional sleeping quarters, workspace, a creative studio or gym complete with bath and kitchenette.
Enjoy lush landscaping and the solar-heated pool+spa, an idyllic private oasis where you’ll relax, dine and entertain amidst mature fruit trees including avocado, peach, orange, lemon, kumquat and fig. Located in the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary school district there is easy access to Trader Joe’s, Found Coffee, Little Beast and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4417 Lowell Ave | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $849,000 | More
In red-hot El Sereno this stylish home is a dreamy find. Filled with sunlight and resonating with Parisian elegance, the interior makes an impression with high ceilings, wainscoting, herringbone-pattern flooring and a beautifully updated kitchen featuring quartz countertops and a full-height tile backsplash.
Three bedrooms include the Primary with an adjacent sitting room, a handy space for your home office, den, nursery or yoga studio. Enjoy coffee and cocktails on the large front porch and host gatherings of any size in the rear yard offering multiple sitting areas and lovely hillside views. This home has air conditioning, a two-car garage and a central location providing quick access to Costco, Target and a wide variety of services in neighboring Alhambra and South Pasadena.
Local coffee and dining options include Holy Grounds, Mobar & Co., Dough Box Pizza, the coming-soon Su Merced and many more. Highland Park and DTLA are within easy reach.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 7th and 8th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 10th from 11A-1P
2510 Sundown Dr | Glassell Park
3 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | More
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac this generous and versatile property is a remarkable find in trendy Glassell Park. The large private lot feels like a compound with a gracious home and two large detached bonus areas that can suit any number of needs; office, editing bay, music studio, gym, guest house, gear storage, the options are limitless with this abundance of extra space and utility.
In the main residence find three bedrooms and an expansive layout with high vaulted ceilings, wood beam detailing and hard surface flooring throughout. Escape to the tranquil yard featuring a patio and hot tub shaded by mature trees, a serene spot to relax and entertain in a private setting. Enjoy a huge garage and plentiful off-street driveway parking.
This choice location in one of LA’s most happening enclaves offers quick access to local dining at Wife and the Somm, Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more. Sprouts Market, Target, Urban Pet and the Glassell Park Rec Center are within easy reach.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 7th and 8th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 10th from 11A-1P
