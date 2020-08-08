All Signs Point to a Brand New Glassell Park Home at $699,000

2702 Avenue 33 Lot #6 | Glassell Park
$699,000 | 2 Bed + Office 2 Bath | More
Brand new construction in trendy Glassell Park offered at a price that is rarely seen.
This structurally-independent home is located in an exclusive community of just six residences, centrally-located near markets, dining and yummy takeout options.
Stylish modern design delivers high ceilings, oversized windows and a light-filled layout with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a handy office/flex space and an attached side-by-side garage.
Living, dining and the open kitchen connect seamlessly to a terrace where you’ll spend sunny afternoons and starry nights.
Beautiful hard surface flooring flows throughout and there is central a/c, a video doorbell and full suite of stainless kitchen appliances including a fridge.
With an ingenious use of space, this state-of-the art home features earth-friendly elements including dual-pane glass and a stormwater recapture system in the exterior landscaping.
Well situated in red-hot NELA, access is easy to Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Pasadena and Downtown LA.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do