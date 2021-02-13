All Signs Point to a Contemporary Home in Echo Park

2511 N Via Artis Ave | Echo Park
$1,075,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Recent construction of stylish modern design creates a nice opportunity in red-hot Echo Park. This airy, earth-friendly home was built in 2013 and features an open layout that connects seamlessly to a private patio.
Beautiful flooring surfaces of wood and tile flow throughout; the kitchen is rendered in dark cabinetry with a stainless appliance suite. The intelligent layout presents just one stairway and three bedrooms on the same level providing the space you need to balance life+work. Outdoors, your patio is a sweet spot for morning coffee, evening cocktails and more. Right outside your door the community-maintained Via Artis Trail beckons you to urban hikes and dog walking.
Amenities include central heat+air, a tankless water heater, and a two-car garage with direct access and 220v EV prewire. This choice location places you near Echo Park and Elysian Valley favorites including Wax Paper, The Semi-Tropic, Lady Byrd Cafe, Ostrich Farm and the hiking/biking trails of Elysian Park.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do