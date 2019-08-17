All Signs Point to a Great Deal in Pasadena

Find tremendous value in this spacious corner-unit condominium, well located on a leafy residential street in great part of Pasadena.

The residence has been recently remodeled and provides a bright, airy layout offering seamless flow to an oversized balcony, a serene environment for relaxation.

The updated kitchen has white cabinetry, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a sunny breakfast nook for morning coffee. In the bedroom find ample closet space; the remodeled bathroom has dual vanities.

This condominium home has in-unit laundry, underground parking and lush community landscaping.

With a central location, you are mere blocks away from the beautiful campus of the California Institute of Technology and Pasadena’s renown South Lake Avenue.

Nearby shopping and dining options include Trader Joe’s, Granville Cafe, Sugarfish, The Counter, Philz Coffee and a weekly farmers market. The Gold Line Metro is within easy reach.

