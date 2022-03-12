All Signs Point to a Great Lease Opportunity in Glassell Park

3375, 3381 + 3387 Eagle Rock Blvd | Glassell Park
1-2 Beds | 1-2 Baths | $3,000+/mo | More
Available for lease, stunning 1 and 2-bedroom apartments place you central to the action in red-hot Glassell Park.
The sunny and stylish residences are part of an intimate mixed-use enclave of historic buildings, recently refurbished with the utmost artistry and care. All feature wood flooring and beautifully crafted kitchens with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Kohler fixtures and a full suite of Samsung appliances.
Enjoy central heat+air, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and one assigned parking space. Right outside your door there is effortless access to coffee, dining and services at Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, The Grant, Wife and the Somm, and more. Sprouts Market is nearby along with scenic hiking trails in Elyria Canyon Park. Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, Hollywood and Downtown LA are within easy reach.
This is a rare opportunity to lease apartments of exceptional quality in a great location. Two of the five available units have already been spoken for.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do