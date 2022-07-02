All Signs Point to a Great Time to Buy a Home

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
Warm vintage character resonates throughout this three-bedroom in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz. Built in 1959, the home showcases iconic mid-century elements including exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and stair railings adorned with starburst motifs.
Glass sliders open to the balcony where you’ll sip morning coffee amidst views stretching to the San Gabriel Mountains. Tucked away from the city and well-situated inside the Franklin Elementary school boundary, you are mere blocks away from coffee, dining and nightlife in Los Feliz Village.
Tracy Do
4 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,249,000 | More
Highland Park is the setting for this modernized Cal bungalow offering lots of space for all of life’s needs. The stylishly remodeled home features a generous four bedroom layout with beautiful flooring and designer finishes throughout.
In the expansive Primary Suite find a custom walk-in closet and luxurious bath; three additional bedrooms make it easy to accommodate family, visitors and work-from-home. Head outside to the deck and grassy yard that invite lounging, dining and play, and there’s a detached bonus studio for your gym, office or limitless other options.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $875,000 | More
The serene life awaits in trendy El Sereno with this remodeled bungalow featuring three bedrooms and a large flat yard. The 1925 home retains its character facade which pairs seamlessly with the bright, stylish interior that has been updated with recessed lighting and beautiful wood flooring.
Back yard access is effortless, offering a flat expanse to lounge, grill and dine amidst gardening beds and drought-tolerant hardscaping. The detached garage can store your vehicle or gear and holds potential as an ADU; off-street parking is ample on the long gated driveway.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $750,000 | More
Your dream of homeownership can start right here in red-hot Highland Park, with this remodeled bungalow featuring three bedrooms and two baths. The 1920’s home has been recently updated, including freshly-installed hard surface flooring throughout.
The drought-tolerant yard is an open canvas for your ideas, with mature trees and a recently-planted front hedge that can grow to provide privacy. A few blocks away, Figueroa Street offers Kitchen Mouse, Hippo, Highland Park Bowl and so much more. Deb’s Park hiking trails and the Hermon Dog Park are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
Loft | 1 Bath | $449,000 | More
This beautifully appointed studio loft surrounds you in the glamor of the historic Rowan building, the heart of the Old Bank District in Downtown LA. Well-situated on an upper floor, the impressive space boasts high ceilings, oversized windows, cityscape views and stylish finishes including wood flooring, exposed brick and ceramic bathroom tile.
Amenities include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge, and outdoor dining with gas grills + fire pits for you and your friends to enjoy. Coffee, restaurants, groceries and shops are right outside your door.
Tracy Do
