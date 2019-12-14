All Signs Point to a Modern Cape Cod Home

Inspired architecture meets timeless tradition in this newly-built Modern Cape Cod in trendy Glassell Park.

The beautifully designed open layout presents a dramatic, light-filled environment with high ceilings and seamless outdoor interplay; living and dining rooms are connected by an open-air atrium to embrace the joy of SoCal living.

Custom high-end finish work is found in the Fleetwood sliding doors, stylish pendant lighting and wood flooring.

Open House Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-4P

Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 2.5 baths

$1,350,000

Property Website

The kitchen features quartz countertops, a center island and stainless appliances by Viking.

Three bedrooms include the ensuite Master sanctuary with a walk-in closet and private balcony. Outdoor spaces are thoughtfully planned; an enclosed upper-level yard is your serene retreat for relaxation and play.

This new home is fully equipped with central heat and air, and an attached garage.

The vibe is tranquil, yet you are centrally located right up the street from York Boulevard favorites Collage Coffee, Joy, Hinterhof, Sip-Snack and a lot more.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do