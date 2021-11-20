All Signs Point to a Modern Home with ADU in Atwater Village

3334 Madera Ave | Atwater Village
5 Beds | 6 Baths | $1,450,000 | More
A remarkable find in prime Atwater Village, this versatile property includes a beautiful modern home and newly-constructed ADU. The two structures are completely detached creating the ideal setup for an owner seeking rental income, or other uses.
In the main residence find high ceilings, light oakwood flooring and an open kitchen finished in high-gloss gray cabinetry, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the ensuite Primary plus there’s handy flex-space and a dining patio; baths are rendered with stylish tile and fixtures. The ADU is generously-proportioned with two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen and powder room.
Earn income, host visitors, set up your music studio, the options are limitless. Conveniences include a gated driveway, ample off-street parking and a great location near the trendy lineup of coffee, dining, markets and recreation in Atwater Village including Proof Bakery, Wine & Eggs, Dune, Hail Mary Pizza, the LA River bike path and more.
