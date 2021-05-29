You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Monrovia Mediterranean

Mediterranean style with contemporary flair creates a gracious living environment

altavista_01.jpg

531 N Alta Vista Ave | Monrovia

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,549,000

In a serene Monrovia location, this expansive property feels like a private resort with abundant space, gorgeous mountain views and a shimmering backyard pool.

Mediterranean style with contemporary flair creates a gracious living environment drenched in sunlight, welcoming your arrival with a soaring wood-beamed ceiling, arched pass-throughs and a brick-clad fireplace.

Multiple sets of glass sliders set the tone for indoor-outdoor living, with the kitchen and family room offering the perfect environment for gatherings of any size.

Find out more about this home

Four bedrooms include the generous Primary with a walk-in closet; outside, the massive flat lot is your private oasis to dine, entertain and lounge by the pool while enjoying awe-inspiring vistas.

This home has central heat+air, a water filtration system and attached two-car garage.

Located in a well-regarded school district you’re surrounded by nature and mere minutes from amenities on Myrtle Avenue including coffee, dining, boutiques, groceries and more.

Tracy Do

altavista_02.jpg
altavista_03.jpg
altavista_04.jpg
altavista_05.jpg
altavista_06.jpg
altavista_07.jpg
altavista_08.jpg
altavista_09.jpg

This Sponsored Post is ad advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do