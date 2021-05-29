All Signs Point to a Monrovia Mediterranean

531 N Alta Vista Ave | Monrovia
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,549,000
In a serene Monrovia location, this expansive property feels like a private resort with abundant space, gorgeous mountain views and a shimmering backyard pool.
Mediterranean style with contemporary flair creates a gracious living environment drenched in sunlight, welcoming your arrival with a soaring wood-beamed ceiling, arched pass-throughs and a brick-clad fireplace.
Multiple sets of glass sliders set the tone for indoor-outdoor living, with the kitchen and family room offering the perfect environment for gatherings of any size.
Four bedrooms include the generous Primary with a walk-in closet; outside, the massive flat lot is your private oasis to dine, entertain and lounge by the pool while enjoying awe-inspiring vistas.
This home has central heat+air, a water filtration system and attached two-car garage.
Located in a well-regarded school district you’re surrounded by nature and mere minutes from amenities on Myrtle Avenue including coffee, dining, boutiques, groceries and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
