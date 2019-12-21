All Signs Point to a New Home with a Private Yard

Plenty of new “small lot” homes have rooftop decks, but what if your sweet-spot is a private yard? At South York we have just the thing.

This newly-built home provides 2 bedrooms, flex space for your den or office, and a private ground-level yard space that measures approximately 35' x 14' -- wow! Imagine the possibilities.

Open House Sunday, Dec. 22 from 1-4P

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 baths

Yard | Flex Space

Property Website

You can plant a garden, play with your four-legged friend, lounge in the shade and read, or barbecue with your friends.

After that you can head around the corner to happening York Boulevard where the scene includes Hinterhof Biergarten, The Hermosillo, Kumquat Coffee, Joy, Donut Friend and so much more.

Visit this Sunday from 1-4p and see what modern urban living looks like, at South York.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do