All Signs Point to a Newly-Built Silver Lake Modern

A sophisticated, expertly crafted modern is a dramatic interplay of space and light

816 1/2 Maltman Ave | Silver Lake

New construction by local design+build firm SLVRLK Partners places you in the heart of Silver Lake with commanding views.

The sophisticated, expertly crafted modern is a dramatic interplay of space and light with high ceilings, expansive living areas and a wonderful sense of flexibility.

Exquisite high-end finishes include wood flooring, custom cabinetry and tile work. The kitchen with center island opens to a balcony, perfect for morning coffee.

Three upstairs bedrooms include the generous Master with walk-in closet; a fourth bedroom has a separate entrance, ideal for your workspace or guest quarters.

On the oversized rooftop deck you’ll relax and entertain against a cinematic backdrop, with vistas spanning from Downtown skyscrapers to the Hollywood Sign.

This energy efficient home has central heat+air with NEST thermostat, LED recessed lighting and a 2-car garage with direct-access.

Silver Lake’s best dining and nightlife are nearby at MhZh, Cafe Stella, Intelligentsia and many more.

