All Signs Point to a Newly-Built Silver Lake Modern

New construction by local design+build firm SLVRLK Partners places you in the heart of Silver Lake with commanding views.

Open House Saturday, July 27: 2P-4P

Sunday, July 28: 2P-4P

Broker’s Open Tuesday, July 30: 11A-2P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms + Den | 3.5 baths

$1,350,000

Property Website

The sophisticated, expertly crafted modern is a dramatic interplay of space and light with high ceilings, expansive living areas and a wonderful sense of flexibility.

Exquisite high-end finishes include wood flooring, custom cabinetry and tile work. The kitchen with center island opens to a balcony, perfect for morning coffee.

Three upstairs bedrooms include the generous Master with walk-in closet; a fourth bedroom has a separate entrance, ideal for your workspace or guest quarters.

On the oversized rooftop deck you’ll relax and entertain against a cinematic backdrop, with vistas spanning from Downtown skyscrapers to the Hollywood Sign.

This energy efficient home has central heat+air with NEST thermostat, LED recessed lighting and a 2-car garage with direct-access.

Silver Lake’s best dining and nightlife are nearby at MhZh, Cafe Stella, Intelligentsia and many more.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate