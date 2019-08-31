All Signs Point to a Pasadena Mid-Century Modern

Nestled in Pasadena’s desirable San Rafael Hills, this Mid-Century Modern enjoys abundant natural light and far-reaching views.

The open layout presents hallmarks of an iconic style including walls of glass, brick accents, exposed beams, wood flooring and seamless outdoor flow.

Heritage elements are well preserved and blend seamlessly with a recent renovation.

Open House Sunday, September 1st from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 | 2 bath

$1,195,000

Property Website

The kitchen features grey cabinetry, stainless appliances and ample counter space.

Three bedrooms include the generous Master with an attached bath, and the option to designate your den, office or guest quarters.

In the yard find breezy flow between patios, sitting areas and gardens dotted with succulents and fruit trees, all framed by breathtaking views.

There is central heat+air, a “cool roof,” and a handy garage.

The setting is idyllic yet amenities are remarkably close including local favorites Little Flower, Stoney Point and San Rafael Park. Old Town Pasadena, South Pas, Eagle Rock and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate