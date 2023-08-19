 Skip to main content
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Reservoir-Facing Home in Silver Lake

A reimagined ranch-style home with junior ADU

Driveway in front of 2552 Armstrong Ave

2552 Armstrong Ave | Silver Lake

4 Beds | 5.5 Baths | $2,795,000

Living room with sliding glass doors and fireplace 2552 Armstrong Ave
Chairs and glass table in dining area 2552 Armstrong Ave
Desk, sofa and window in room 2552 Armstrong Ave
Bed between two windows in bedroom 2552 Armstrong Ave
Cabinets, sink and shower in bathroom 2552 Armstrong Ave
Bed under window in bedroom 2552 Armstrong Ave
Steps leading to outdoor deck amid trees 2552 Armstrong Ave
Round outdoor pool under tree with hills in the distance 2552 Armstrong Ave

An error occurred