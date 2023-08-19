All Signs Point to a Reservoir-Facing Home in Silver Lake

Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
Tonight
Showery rains will be accompanied by very heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Directly across from the Reservoir in the Ivanhoe School boundary, this newly-renovated ranch style home circa 1954 delivers timeless design and a Junior ADU.
Locally based design+build firm SLVRLK Partners have reimagined the property from every angle starting with the sun-filled great room appointed with refinished oak flooring, Viking appliances and a wine fridge.
Sliding glass extends the interior to a serene patio and lush private yard for hosting dinner parties, and on the magical upper terrace a built-in cedarwood spa enjoys transcendent views.
Spread out into 3 bedrooms and the ingeniously configured J-ADU with kitchenette+bath, accessible via interior stairs or private exterior entry offering the ideal habitat for your guests, work studio, yoga retreat and more.
The scarcity of Reservoir-facing homes makes this is a rare opportunity, perfectly situated on a 2-mile recreation loop near the Meadow, Dog Park, coffee, dining and Whole Foods.
UPDATE: The Open House scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 has been cancelled.