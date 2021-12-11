All Signs Point to a Rustic-Modern Cabin in Echo Park

1907 Lemoyne St | Echo Park
1 Bed + Creative Studio | 2 Baths | $899,000 | More
In prime Echo Park, this rustic-modern cabin with useful bonus space is the private urban retreat of your dreams. Residence, writer’s cabin, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless including room for expansion.
At over 9,000 square feet, the hillside lot provides multiple areas of terraced tranquility and sweeping scenic views. High ceilings and exposed wooden beams create a stylish interior, with an airy open kitchen for preparing meals amidst showers of sunshine. The bedroom wraps you within plywood walls and funky good vibes.
Two finished bonus spaces include one that is fully detached and another below the main residence; both can serve a variety of needs including your painting studio, potters wheel, yoga barn, gym or other uses.
Gated from the street, this beautifully landscaped compound is sequestered from the city yet remarkably near Echo Park’s best offerings including Valerie, Cookbook, Tilda Wine, Bacetti and more. Elysian Park hiking trails are mere blocks away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do