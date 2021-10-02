All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Bungalow with Detached Studio

1324 N Benton Way | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
This stylish Silver Lake bungalow circa 1919 is perched above the street with an inviting front porch and west-facing views. Vintage wood flooring and moulding elements integrate seamlessly with modern lighting and custom wallpaper.
Amidst showers of sunshine the updated kitchen welcomes gourmet pursuits with ample prep area, a farmhouse sink, shaker-style cabinetry, full-height splash and stainless appliances. The Primary suite features polished concrete flooring and a bath appointed with gorgeous tile work, twin vanities and a soaking tub.
Two additional bedrooms and the handy detached bonus studio can accommodate guests, workspace or a home gym.
Hedged and fenced for privacy, the rear yard offers a tranquil oasis for chill time or socializing with a hot tub, dining patio, planter beds and flat grassy yard. Well-equipped with central air, Nest thermostat and more, you are minutes away from LA Mill, Botanica and the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd from 2-4P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
