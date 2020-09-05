You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool

Remarkable Hillside Compound with Reservoir Views

Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool

503 Silver Lake Terrace | Silver Lake

$3,750,000 | 3 Beds | 4.5 Baths | More

What Silver Lake dreams are made of; a home providing everything you need for each aspect of your life. This remarkable hillside compound is located at the apex of a cul-de-sac in the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary school district.

Sequestered discreetly behind a gate in the surround of mature landscaping, the property expands before your eyes and wraps you in its warm embrace. Bohemian spirit resonates across rambling grounds covering a quarter acre, with features that include a guest house, art studio, fruit trees, vegetable beds and a sparkling pool. The meticulous interior renovation was guided by renown designers Nickey-Kehoe; the dramatic modern pool house with green roof is the work of John Umbanhower, AIA.

Volumes of space offer the ability to isolate for work, play, family time and a resort-style vacation in your own back yard. With gorgeous hillside and Reservoir views you’re in a rarefied, tranquil setting just minutes away from Trader Joe’s, Whole Food 365 and so much more.

Tracy Do

Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool
Photo: All Signs Point to a Silver Lake Compound with Guest House and Pool

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Tags

Recommended for you