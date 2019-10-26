All Signs Point to a Spacious Condo in Los Feliz

Get into prime Los Feliz at a rarely-seen price with this spacious residence at The Park, a beautiful condominium community in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District.

The home has been recently renovated and features a light-filled layout with soaring ceilings, hard-surfaced flooring, oversized windows and lovely treetop views.

There’s a handy loft for your den or workspace and a bright, updated kitchen outfitted with stylish cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash and stainless appliance suite.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 baths

$769,000

Outdoor access is seamless to the private patio, the perfect spot for morning coffee with views of the nearby Griffith Park Observatory.

This condominium home has central heat and air, covered parking, and a choice location near Los Feliz Village where shopping, dining and nightlife options include Lassen’s Market, Blue Bottle Coffee, Alcove and Little Dom’s.

Head a few blocks in the other direction and you’re in Silver Lake enjoying Trader Joe’s, Mixto, Little Pine and so much more.

