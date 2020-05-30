All Signs Point to a Stylish Home in Pasadena’s Bungalow Heaven

$1,099,000 | 3 Beds + Studio 2 Baths | More

This beautifully remodeled home with a detached studio is a special find in Pasadena’s famed historic district, Bungalow Heaven.

The residence was built in 1911 and has been updated with style, respectful of heritage but with a fresh, modern feel.

In the light-filled great room find oversized windows, wide-plank flooring and a fireplace centerpiece. The open kitchen is readymade for gourmet pursuits, well-equipped with a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances and a center island with dining.

Three bedrooms include the Master with a luxuriously-appointed bath and glass sliders providing seamless outdoor flow.

The detached bonus space is what you’ve dreamed of for your home office, creative studio or gym.

With a front porch, rear deck and flat grassy yard this home is well-suited for outdoor relaxation and play; there’s a covered carport and plenty of driveway parking.

Markets are nearby along with dining and takeout including Lavender & Honey, Seed Bakery, Millie’s and Culture Club 101.

