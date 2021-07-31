All Signs Point to a Stylish Los Feliz Home

3652 Cadman Dr | Los Feliz
4 Beds + Bonus | 2.5 Baths | $1,899,000
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac and surrounded by greenery, this stylish Los Feliz home provides abundant space and privacy in a city-close location.
2001 construction has been recently updated bringing fresh modern design and exquisite finish-work throughout.
High ceilings, oversized windows and wide-plank wood flooring create a welcoming environment to gather, anchored by the open kitchen featuring a giant center island, pro-grade appliances and a wine fridge.
• Find out more about this home
In the cavernous Primary suite find a sitting area, gorgeous bath and the walk-in closet of your dreams; three additional bedrooms can accommodate family, guests and working from home.
As a bonus the garage has been converted to useful interior space, perfect for your creative studio, gym or other uses.
Enjoying a tranquil yard and remarkable sense of seclusion, this home is just steps away from one of Griffith Park’s many scenic trails and also near markets, restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops in Los Feliz Village and Atwater.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, July 31st and August 1st from 2-4P
• Broker’s Open Tuesday, August 3rd from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do