Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Sunny Cal Bungalow in Highland Park

Envision yourself in a remodeled home with historic character and stylish updates

6033 Springvale Dr | Highland Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $995,000 | More

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard.

The beautifully remodeled residence strikes a great balance, tastefully blending historic character with stylish modern updates. Natural light fills the interior appointed with exquisite flooring surfaces of tile and wood. Enjoy formal dining and the airy open kitchen featuring shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and a center island topped in butcher block, the perfect spot to gather during meal prep.

Three bedrooms and two baths can accommodate workspace and guests; in the generous Primary suite find a walk-in closet and direct access to a lovely rear deck. The flat yard offers urban sanctuary with a sitting area, grass patch and mature shade tree.

This well-equipped home has central heat+air, a detached garage and ample off-street parking on the long driveway. York Boulevard hot-spots are within easy reach including Pocha LA, Jane, Goldburger, Donut Friend and more.

Tracy Do

