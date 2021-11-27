All Signs Point to a Two-Level Modern in Echo Park

957 Figueroa Terrace #314 | Echo Park
2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,085,000 | More
957 Fig is nearly sold out, but there’s still time to purchase one of our very best homes, unit #314. Featuring a desirable two-level layout and spectacular views of Dodger Stadium, #314 is an impressive space featuring an open kitchen, porcelain countertops and backsplash, a Hansgrohe faucet and full suite of Bertazzoni appliances. You will love your Elfa closet system, Electrolux washer+dryer, Nest thermostat and so much more.
Head out to the private terrace, the perfect spot to sip morning coffee and evening cocktails while enjoying those gorgeous views.
Part of an exclusive colony of just 28 luxury residences, #314 includes gated parking, bike storage, a community room with fitness equipment and a courtyard/BBQ area where owners can lounge and socialize with their neighbors and friends. Services and amenities are right down the street in a vibrant local scene that includes Clark Street Coffee, Lassen’s grocery, Eastside Italian Deli and the weekly Echo Park Farmer’s Market.
Recreation is nearby in Elysian Park, a rambling network of scenic and pet-friendly trails where you can hike, bike, walk or run.
