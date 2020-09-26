You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage

Near great dining and takeout options and the Eagle Rock Trader Joe’s.

Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage

1915 Chickasaw Ave | Eagle Rock

$699,000 | 1 Bed + Bonus 1 Bath | More

Sunlight fills the formal living and dining rooms that wrap you in character circa 1924 including wood windows and flooring, original built-ins and an ornate decorative hearth crafted in period tile.

Stylish newer elements are found in the era-appropriate lighting, remodeled bath, and kitchen featuring stainless appliances.

The den provides versatility to create a workspace or media environment, and the detached garage has been converted into the bonus room you always wished you had. With a pitched roof and exposed beams this space will inspire myriad pursuits as an office, workshop, gym or gear storage.

Enjoy a landscaped front yard, private back patio and amenities that include a laundry room, central air with Nest thermostat, and off-street driveway parking.

Just a block south of Colorado Boulevard you’re near great dining and takeout options and the Eagle Rock Trader Joe’s.

Tracy Do

Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage
Photo: All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Recommended for you