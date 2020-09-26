All Signs Point to a Vintage Eagle Rock Cottage

1915 Chickasaw Ave | Eagle Rock
$699,000 | 1 Bed + Bonus 1 Bath | More
Sunlight fills the formal living and dining rooms that wrap you in character circa 1924 including wood windows and flooring, original built-ins and an ornate decorative hearth crafted in period tile.
Stylish newer elements are found in the era-appropriate lighting, remodeled bath, and kitchen featuring stainless appliances.
The den provides versatility to create a workspace or media environment, and the detached garage has been converted into the bonus room you always wished you had. With a pitched roof and exposed beams this space will inspire myriad pursuits as an office, workshop, gym or gear storage.
Enjoy a landscaped front yard, private back patio and amenities that include a laundry room, central air with Nest thermostat, and off-street driveway parking.
Just a block south of Colorado Boulevard you’re near great dining and takeout options and the Eagle Rock Trader Joe’s.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do