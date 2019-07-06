All Signs Point to an Echo Park Craftsman

This remodeled Craftsman on a prime corner lot is directly across the street from picturesque Echo Park Lake, with the downtown skyline shimmering in the background.

The property is set high above the street and enjoys a nice sense of privacy, along with seamless access to nearby dining, nightlife and urban recreation in one of LA’s hottest enclaves.

Open House Tuesday, July 9th from 11A-2P (Broker’s Open)

Sunday, July 14th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 2 baths

Offered at $1,089,000

In the versatile layout find a spacious living room with an oversized window framing a breathtaking vista. From the kitchen and breakfast area there is free-flow to a sunny patio, a choice spot for morning coffee. The back yard includes plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, gardening and playtime. Amenities include laundry plus central heat+air, and with LARD2 zoning there is potential for further development.

The best of Echo Park is right outside your door including pedal boats, picnic areas, a Saturday Farmer’s Market, The Echo and Echoplex, and great local dining at Elf, Masa, Dinette, Sage Bistro, Ostrich Farm and many more.

