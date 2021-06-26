You have permission to edit this article.
All Signs Point to an Echo Park Haven

Enjoy three bedrooms, two remodeled baths and wonderful outdoor spaces, including the lush front patio where you’ll lounge and entertain with DTLA views.

1621 Armitage St | Echo Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,199,000

Sequestered above the street in prime Echo Park, this private haven puts coffee, dining and scenic hiking trails right outside your door.

Built in 1930 and updated with style, the home welcomes you into a sunny open layout connecting to a patio roost, perfect for sipping morning joe and evening cocktails.

Kitchen design includes tasteful lighting elements, stainless appliances and a center island with dining counter topped in wood; hard surface flooring flows throughout.

Side and rear yard space creates a cloistered environment with built-in bench seating and easy vibes, ready for quiet time or a BBQ grill.

This home has central air conditioning, a laundry room, garage, and extra storage for lots of gear. Around the corner the charms of Echo Park await including Valerie, Tilda, Cookbook, Lady Byrd Cafe, Elysian Park and so much more.

