You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to an Exquisite Mediterranean in Los Feliz

Old World elegance blends seamlessly with stylish updates

01.jpg

2009 N Serrano Ave | Los Feliz

3 Beds | 3 Baths | $2,695,000 | More

The Los Feliz dream lives in this stunning Mediterranean, a private sanctuary with a flat yard and pool.

Old World elegance resonates in the coved ceilings, arched windows, built-ins, fireplace and beautiful wood flooring; these graceful period elements integrate seamlessly with stylish updates including the kitchen finished with custom cabinetry and appliances by Viking, Bosch and Thermador.

Three bedrooms plus a versatile space for an office or den provide accommodation for life/work balance. French doors open to the expansive yard, a tranquil haven to lounge, dine and play in a rarefied setting.

Multiple sitting areas, a covered patio, outdoor fireplace, heated pool and spa create a serene environment for gathering or escape.

The finished garage is perfect for your creative studio or gym, and the renowned Fern Dell trail in Griffith Park is right outside the door.

Enjoy easy access to coffee, dining and provisions at Gelson’s Market, The Oaks Gourmet and nearby Los Feliz Village.

Tracy Do

02.jpg
03.jpg
04.jpg
05.jpg
06.jpg
07.jpg
08.jpg
09.jpg

 

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.

Tags

Recommended for you