All Signs Point to Arroyo HP in Highland Park

Arroyo HP is a collection of new modern homes in prime Highland Park. Six floor plans range from 1,660 to 2,250 square feet, each with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

The array of standard features is impressive including wood flooring (even on the stairs!), GE appliances and smart technologies that you control with an app.

Every home has a private rooftop deck or terrace where owners enjoy indoor-outdoor living against the striking backdrop of surrounding hillsides and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Located on a residential side-street off York Boulevard, Arroyo HP rates an amazing 91 Walk Score (TM) and puts you right around the corner from markets and excellent options for take-out. The Gold Line Metro offers a car-free commute to Pasadena and Downtown LA; Glendale, Burbank and Hollywood are within easy reach.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, and since its founding in 1968 has built more than 100,000 homes. Focused on comfort, livability and the creation of great customer experiences, Shea renews this commitment with the thoughtful and innovative design of Arroyo HP.

Pricing starts at $871,000. Virtual tours online at ArroyoHP.com. Call or text 323-842-4002 for more information. The homes are vacant, and move-in ready. Private tours can be arranged.

