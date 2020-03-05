All Signs Point to Arroyo HP in Highland Park

Shea Homes is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Arroyo HP featuring new homes in Highland Park.

Six floor plans range from 1,660 to 2,250 square feet, each featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Standard features include wood flooring (even on the stairs), designer kitchens and an array of smart technology.

Every home has a private rooftop deck or terrace where owners will enjoy indoor-outdoor living against the striking backdrop of surrounding hillsides and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Grand Opening Saturday, March 7th: Noon to 5 pm

Sunday, March 8th: Noon to 5 pm

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3.5 baths

Homes are priced from $871,000.



Located on a residential side-street off York Boulevard, Arroyo HP rates an amazing 91 Walk Score (TM) and puts you right around the corner from shopping, dining and nightlife. Nearby options include Holcomb, Donut Friend, Collage Coffee, Joy, the Highland Cafe and so much more.

The Gold Line Metro offers a car-free commute to Pasadena and Downtown LA; Glendale, Burbank and Hollywood are within easy reach.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, and since its founding in 1968 has built more than 100,000 homes. Focused on comfort, livability and the creation of great customer experiences, Shea renews this commitment with the thoughtful and innovative design of Arroyo HP.

