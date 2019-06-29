You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
From Tracy Do Real Estate

All Signs Point to Beautiful Homes by Belle Hampton Properties

Stylish homes in Glassell Park and Silver Lake carefully crafted by Belle Hampton Properties

  • Tracy Do Real Estate
roderick_01.jpg

3922 Roderick Rd | Glassell Park

A stylish, light-filled home in Glassell Park, beautifully renovated by Belle Hampton Properties. The spacious residence is set on a large lot surrounded by mature trees, creating a sense of privacy and serenity even as the city is close by.

In the airy layout find a fireplace centerpiece, vaulted beamed ceilings and oversized windows taking in lovely views. The open kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless appliances, a tile backsplash and dining counter. Grey bamboo flooring runs throughout. There are two upstairs bedrooms and a third downstairs bedroom suite with its own entrance, ideal for an office or guest quarters.

The den/media room flows to an expansive yard including a wooden deck to enjoy sunny brunches and evening relaxation, plus a grassy area and plenty of space for your garden. This thoroughly updated home has central heat+air and a convenient carport. Great dining and nightlife are nearby at Little Ripper Coffee, Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Walt’s Bar and more.

roderick_02.jpg
roderick_03.jpg
roderick_04.jpg
roderick_05.jpg
roderick_06.jpg

2592 Adelbert Ave | Silver Lake

adelbert_01.jpg

Perched against a backdrop of transcendent mountain vistas, this light-filled Silver Lake home is your private retreat above the city. Carefully crafted by Belle Hampton Properties, the stylish residence features an open layout with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a brick hearth and spectacular custom-built staircase.

Oversized windows bring showers of sunlight and bucolic views of the surrounding hillsides. In the kitchen find a full-wall mosaic tile backsplash, white cabinetry, a farmhouse sink and rustic dining counter made of repurposed wood. Three bedrooms include the en-suite Master with gorgeous views; a bonus space with separate entrance is perfect for your office, studio or den.

Outdoor areas include the patio with built-in firepit, a choice spot to entertain with cinematic views of twinkling lights and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. From this great location you are just a whisper away from Silver Lake Wine, Gingergrass, Whole Foods 365, The Reservoir and so much more.

adelbert_06.jpg
adelbert_02.jpg
adelbert_03.jpg
adelbert_04.jpg
adelbert_05.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate