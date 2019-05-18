All Signs Point to Beautiful Homes in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Los Feliz

This charming Craftsman enjoys a secluded, idyllic setting of bougainvillea and birdsong in the heart of Garvanza, among the most coveted enclaves in red-hot Highland Park. The updated home was built in 1924 and greets you with an expansive front yard and oversized sitting porch, a magical and private setting to relax and entertain.

Open House Saturday, May 18: 2-4P

Sunday, May 19: 2-4P

Offered at $699,000

Character details include wood flooring, decorative trim and casement windows, with French doors offering seamless outdoor access. There’s a bright dining room and open kitchen outfitted with white cabinets, stainless appliances and a vintage chef’s stove by O'Keefe & Merritt. Two bedrooms include the Master with deck access; the updated bathroom is finished with wainscoting, marble tile and a clawfoot tub.

This tastefully remodeled home has recessed lighting and central heat+air. Well situated in a great section of Highland Park, you’re around the corner from coffee and dining at Amara Kitchen and enjoy quick access to the South Pasadena Trader Joe’s.

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac, this stylish remodeled home provides privacy and space in the desirable Eagle Rock Elementary school district. The light-filled residence features a great room with hard surface flooring and large windows offering majestic views of the iconic “Eagle Rock” landmark and San Gabriel Mountains.

Open House Saturday, May 18: 2-4P

Sunday, May 19: 2-4P

Offered at $1,199,000



Access is seamless to the shaded rear deck, a choice spot for morning coffee and evening barbecues. The kitchen is a design showcase with custom lighting and cabinetry, a colorful cement tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a center island with dining. Four bedrooms include the ensuite Master and plenty of space for family and friends, plus there is a separate home office.

The yard is primed for relaxation and fun with a flat area for play and lovely plantings. Updated systems include central heat+air and a tankless water heater. From this great location you’re right up the street from Sprouts Market, Max City BBQ, Swork Coffee House, Colorado Wine Company and more.

Offering pride of ownership and terrific income potential, this handsome Spanish-style fourplex is situated on a sunny corner lot in prime Los Feliz. There are two detached plus two side-by-side units, each providing one bedroom, one bathroom, a front porch and small side yard.

Offered at $1,680,000

Nicely proportioned and rich in character, the apartment units have many original design details intact including arched pass-throughs and decorative molding. Flooring surfaces vary and include wood, tile and linoleum. The well-kept property is beautifully landscaped with drought-tolerant plantings. A pair of garages can be used for vehicles or storage.

This desirable location places you around the corner from the historic Vista theater and all of Los Feliz Village, a lively scene of boutiques, dining, coffee houses and nightlife. Silver Lake's trendy Sunset Junction is nearby, along with the hiking trails of Griffith Park. Commuters enjoy quick access to the Metro station and several freeways.

