All Signs Point to Beautiful Homes in Silver Lake

Directly across from the Silver Lake Reservoir in the Ivanhoe School boundary, this newly-renovated ranch style home circa 1954 delivers timeless design and a Junior ADU.
Locally based design+build firm SLVRLK Partners have reimagined the property from every angle starting with the sun-filled great room appointed with refinished oak flooring, Viking appliances and a wine fridge.
Spread out into 3 bedrooms and the ingeniously configured J-ADU with kitchenette+bath, accessible via interior stairs or private exterior entry offering the ideal habitat for your guests, work studio, yoga retreat and more.
The scarcity of Reservoir-facing homes makes this is a rare opportunity, perfectly situated on the 2-mile recreation loop around the Reservoir.
Contemporary design and sunny SoCal vibes fill this breezy hillside retreat.
Located on a tree-lined loop near the Silver Lake Reservoir, the updated residence of 1956 vintage presents an airy open layout with high ceilings, clerestory windows and effortless interaction with the outdoors.
Living and dining flow to the kitchen featuring woodcraft cabinetry, pendant lighting, a pro-style range and center island with dining. The oversized deck is immediately accessible offering a magical open-air space for relaxation and entertaining amid blissful hillside views.
A sense of privacy and tranquility are pervasive, even as you are right up the street from the Reservoir, Whole Foods, LAmill Coffee, Alimento, L&E Oyster Bar and so much more.
Living and dining flow to the open kitchen equipped with a center prep + dining island, quartz countertops and a full suite of stainless appliances. All three bedrooms have attached baths plus there’s a powder room for guests.
The private rooftop deck is a wonderful spot to relax with a book and host twilight dinner parties surrounded by gorgeous views.