All Signs Point to Echo Park, Glassell Park and Pasadena

Nestled on an Echo Park hillside, this light-filled Spanish offers an enchanting display of scenic vistas.

The residence was built in 1927 and retains heritage details including coved ceilings, arched pass-throughs and a lovely hearth centerpiece. Hard surface flooring is found throughout.

Open House Saturday, June 15th from 2-4P

Sunday, June 16th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms/1 bath

Offered at $899,000

Property Website

The large kitchen features wood cabinetry, a full-height backsplash and pro-style appliances by Viking and Bosch.

Flow is seamless to the dining area, and also to the outdoors where the ample flat space is readymade for entertaining against a winsome backdrop of treetops and city lights.

The detached garage provides space for storage with the potential to become your workshop or studio. The home has central heat+air and a long driveway for off-street parking.

The best value in red-hot Glassell Park is this prime corner unit at NELA Union, a desirable gated community built in 2015.

The stylish home enjoys a prime location and numerous upgrades including herringbone wood flooring, custom penny tile and more.

Open House Saturday, June 15th from 2-4P

Sunday, June 16th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms/1 bath

Offered at $899,000

Property Website

In the light-filled layout find high ceilings, oversized windows and seamless flow to the balcony, a sweet spot for morning coffee.

The open kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash, stainless appliances and wine storage.

Upstairs bedrooms include the Master with attached bath and dual vanities. The ground-level bedroom suite is perfect for guests or workspace, and there’s a private patio for your barbecue.

Amenities include central heat+air, HIVE thermostat, a tankless water heater and two-car garage with direct access.

Find this well-preserved Craftsman on a tree lined street in the heart of Pasadena’s historic core.

The home was built in 1912 and proudly displays its heritage, which has been well-preserved and tastefully updated. From the welcoming front porch enter a residence with wonderful bones and abundant period details including ornate moldings, wainscoting, sunny picture windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

Open House Saturday, June 15th from 2-4P

Sunday, June 16th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 4 bedrooms/2 baths

Offered at $1,025,000

Property Website

There is formal living, dining and an airy parlor with outdoor access; the remodeled kitchen is finished with period-appropriate cabinetry, dual sinks and stainless appliances. Four bedrooms provide the option to designate a den, office or media space. The flat yard beckons with plenty of space to relax, entertain and play, plus there’s a detached finished garage for your workshop, music studio or gym.

