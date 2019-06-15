All Signs Point to Echo Park, Glassell Park and Pasadena

1517 Parmer Avenue| Echo Park
Nestled on an Echo Park hillside, this light-filled Spanish offers an enchanting display of scenic vistas.
The residence was built in 1927 and retains heritage details including coved ceilings, arched pass-throughs and a lovely hearth centerpiece. Hard surface flooring is found throughout.
The large kitchen features wood cabinetry, a full-height backsplash and pro-style appliances by Viking and Bosch.
Flow is seamless to the dining area, and also to the outdoors where the ample flat space is readymade for entertaining against a winsome backdrop of treetops and city lights.
The detached garage provides space for storage with the potential to become your workshop or studio. The home has central heat+air and a long driveway for off-street parking.
3941 Eagle Rock Blvd #40 | Glassell Park
The best value in red-hot Glassell Park is this prime corner unit at NELA Union, a desirable gated community built in 2015.
The stylish home enjoys a prime location and numerous upgrades including herringbone wood flooring, custom penny tile and more.
In the light-filled layout find high ceilings, oversized windows and seamless flow to the balcony, a sweet spot for morning coffee.
The open kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash, stainless appliances and wine storage.
Upstairs bedrooms include the Master with attached bath and dual vanities. The ground-level bedroom suite is perfect for guests or workspace, and there’s a private patio for your barbecue.
Amenities include central heat+air, HIVE thermostat, a tankless water heater and two-car garage with direct access.
588 N Michigan Ave | Pasadena
Find this well-preserved Craftsman on a tree lined street in the heart of Pasadena’s historic core.
The home was built in 1912 and proudly displays its heritage, which has been well-preserved and tastefully updated. From the welcoming front porch enter a residence with wonderful bones and abundant period details including ornate moldings, wainscoting, sunny picture windows and beautiful hardwood floors.
There is formal living, dining and an airy parlor with outdoor access; the remodeled kitchen is finished with period-appropriate cabinetry, dual sinks and stainless appliances. Four bedrooms provide the option to designate a den, office or media space. The flat yard beckons with plenty of space to relax, entertain and play, plus there’s a detached finished garage for your workshop, music studio or gym.
