All Signs Point to Elysian Peak

1020 White Knoll Dr | Echo Park
$1,626,000+ | 3-4 Beds 3.5 Baths | ElysianPeak.com
Offering spectacular views and a secluded hilltop setting, the luxury homes at Elysian Peak are an unparalleled find at the nexus of trendy Echo Park and happening Downtown.
The exclusive residences feature innovative modern design, generous square footage, and magnificent outdoor space. Spacious floor plans provide 3 or 4 bedrooms with up to 2,700 square feet of living space plus an attached two-car garage.
Starting at $1,626,000, the homes at Elysian Peak capture the essence of exquisite Southern California living in a rarefied, cinematic setting.
All homes present a dramatic great room with a chef's kitchen and seamless connectivity to a private open-air retreat. Relax, dine and entertain against a gorgeous backdrop of city lights and scenic vistas stretching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.
Abundant space makes it easy to synchronize the demands of life and work; downtown office towers are just minutes away and it’s a short commute to several hospitals and film studios.
From this lofty setting, you'll feel separated from the city, yet everything is within easy reach including the hiking and biking trails of Elysian Park, Dodger Stadium, LA Live, major museums, the Disney Concert Hall and more.
