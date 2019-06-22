All Signs Point to Glassell Park

Find great value in this bright and modern home at NELA Union, a recently-built gated community located in trendy Glassell Park.

The spacious layout spans three levels, providing an expansive living space that meets all your needs.

Open House Saturday, June 22nd from 2-4P

Sunday, June 23rd from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3.5 baths

Offered at $699,000

Property Website

Large windows bring the sunlight into the lofty great room; the airy balcony is a perfect perch for your morning coffee. The kitchen is finished with brown cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Three ensuite bedrooms include an impressive Master with a beautifully remodeled bath.

The outdoor area on the ground-level patio is a delightful setting for BBQs and relaxation, and there is a private 2-car garage with direct-home access.

NELA Union grounds include a mini-park, community garden and two dog runs. Just around the corner find local favorites Little Ripper Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Verdugo Bar, Glassell Park Pool and more.

All the offerings in Atwater Village and Highland Park are a short drive away.

