All Signs Point to Great Homes in Echo Park, Highland Park and Glassell Park

6149 Mesa Ave | Highland Park
This was built in 1918 and has been extensively renovated, preserving heritage elements alongside stylish modern updates. Standout features include casement windows, gorgeous oakwood floors and a wraparound sitting porch; the remodeled kitchen has wooden shaker-style cabinetry, marble countertops, stainless appliances and easy flow to outdoor dining.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms provide space for your family, friends and home office, plus there’s a detached workshop. Relax and entertain in the expansive yard that offers a deck, two patios, vegetable planters, a flat grassy run and lovely hillside views. Among numerous updated systems are plumbing, electrical and central heat+air; there is plenty of parking on the long driveway.
Food and nightlife are abundant on nearby York and Figueroa including Cookbook, Blind Barber, HiPPO, Civil Coffee, Maximiliano, Belle’s Bagels and more. The commute is easy to Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.
3922 Roderick Rd | Glassell Park
A stylish, light-filled home in Glassell Park, beautifully renovated by Belle Hampton Properties. The spacious residence is set on a large lot surrounded by mature trees, creating a sense of privacy and serenity even as the city is close by.
In the airy layout find a fireplace centerpiece, vaulted beamed ceilings and oversized windows taking in lovely views. The open kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless appliances, a tile backsplash and dining counter. Grey bamboo flooring runs throughout. There are two upstairs bedrooms and a third downstairs bedroom suite with its own entrance, ideal for an office or guest quarters.
The den/media room flows to an expansive yard including a wooden deck to enjoy sunny brunches and evening relaxation, plus a grassy area and plenty of space for your garden. This thoroughly updated home has central heat+air and a convenient carport. Great dining and nightlife are nearby at Little Ripper Coffee, Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Walt’s Bar and more.
2528 N Via Artis Ave | Echo Park
This bright and spacious modern enjoys a peaceful hillside setting in trendy Echo Park. Situated within an intimate community of earth-friendly “small lot” homes, the residence provides an airy open layout with seamless flow between the great room and private outdoor space.
Stylish interior finishes include wood flooring in the living area and recessed lighting throughout. In the kitchen find quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, an oversized island and stainless appliances by Bosch. Three bedrooms include the en-suite Master, and there is ground-level space that is perfect for your office or creative studio.
The large private patio provides lovely views of surrounding hillsides, a wonderful atmosphere for relaxation, outdoor dining and starlit barbecues. Amenities include central heat+air, laundry, and a two-car garage with direct access. Nearby shopping, dining and nightlife includes Pollen, Cookbook, Valerie, Ostrich Farm, Sage Bistro, The Short Stop and a weekly farmer’s market.
437 N Mountain View Ave | Echo Park
A great opportunity for ownership and development with several important steps already complete. The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in happening Echo Park. Included in the sale are architectural plans plus RTI permits for a beautifully-designed expansion.
Realize the potential of this property and at the same time fulfill your homeownership or investment goals, in a trendy, fast-rising enclave of LA’s red-hot Eastside. Nearby dining and amenities include Tierra Mia Coffee, Sage Bistro, Mohawk Bend, Lassens, Echo Park Lake and a weekly farmer’s market. Silver Lake is right up the street, and it’s a quick commute to Downtown LA.
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate