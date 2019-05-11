All Signs Point to Great Homes in NELA, DTLA and Silver Lake

940 W Avenue 37 | Mt. Washington
This spacious, light-filled mid-century home places you on a verdant hillside in the desirable Mt. Washington Elementary school district. The residence has been tastefully remodeled, blending heritage elements with stylish updated design.
In the airy, expansive great room find wood flooring, wall panels and exposed beams. Sheets of glass provide exuberant views and free-flow to the oversized terrace, a magical space for starlit gatherings. The kitchen is outfitted with marble countertops, a center island, custom full-height backsplash and pro-grade appliances by GE. Three bedrooms include the serene Master Suite; downstairs is a handy bonus space with a private patio, ideal for your den, office or guest quarters.
Systems have been updated including central heat+air.
This great location offers the best of two worlds with easy access to Elyria Canyon hiking trails and the happening scene in Highland Park. Nearby favorites include Civil Coffee, HiPPO, Blind Barber, Kitchen Mouse and more.
825 Terrace 49 | Highland Park
Perched above the street in a serene, forest-like setting, this beautifully renovated home provides a sense of privacy and expanse in Highland Park. The light-filled layout features vaulted ceilings and French doors opening to a viewing deck, your scenic retreat for sunny brunches and dinner parties.
In the airy kitchen find grey cabinets, quartz countertops, a full-height slab backsplash, stainless appliances and a center island. Three bedrooms include the tranquil en-suite Master with a private patio, and ample space for friends, family and your home office. This updated residence has wood flooring, extensive custom tile work, central heat+air and a detached two-car garage.
The flat grassy yard beckons, or simply relax beneath mature trees against an idyllic backdrop of hillside vistas. Centrally located equidistant to York & Figueroa, you can take your pick: morning coffee at Civil, Kumquat or Collage, evening dinner at Joy, Hippo or Cafe Birdie, and so many options in between.
630 W 6th St #315 | Downtown Los Angeles
This light-filled condominium captures the essence of sophisticated downtown living. Located in the stylish Library Court association, a modernist complex built in 1955, the residence impresses with open living space featuring oversized windows, high ceilings and hard surface floors.
In the kitchen find blonde cabinetry, stainless appliances, stone countertops and a center island. The airy bedroom has a wall of frosted and clear glass, filtering sunlight as it frames serene treetop views. Head downstairs to the Zen-inspired courtyard, an idyllic retreat in the midst of the city. Amenities include central heat+air, gated access, a deeded parking space and community use of the fitness center, lounge, and sundeck.
Whole Foods is around the corner along with boundless options for dining and nightlife at Library Bar, Sugarfish, Public School 213, Perch, Little Sister, OUE Skyspace and more. Concert venues, museums and bookstores are mere blocks away; public transit is within easy reach.
2929 Waverly Dr #101| Silver Lake
A spacious one-bedroom apartment with lovely views, available for lease in Silver Lake’s Ivanhoe Elementary school district.
The unit enjoys a prime location near everything you love and is situated inside a gated complex, with amenities that include a pool, sauna and gym. There is hard surface flooring, lots of storage, a fireplace, and a private balcony with treetop views. The kitchen features wood cabinetry and stainless appliances; there is central air conditioning and a parking space included in the lease.
From this great location you are in the heart of Silver Lake with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife including Trader Joe’s, Gelsons, Blair’s, Little Pine, Mixto, Edendale, Broome Street General Store, Speranza and more. The Reservoir, Meadow and Dog Park are just a few blocks away.
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate