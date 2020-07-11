All Signs Point to Great Homes on the Eastside

5713 Haneman St | Highland Park
$1,099,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Tucked into a hillside cul-de-sac in Highland Park, this beautifully updated home has four bedrooms, a den and a separate bonus space, providing everything you need to balance life and work.
The expansive open layout presents a light-filled great room with maplewood flooring and seamless outdoor flow. Markets, dining and takeout are nearby on the trendy thoroughfares York and Figueroa; Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and DTLA are within easy reach.
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
424 Mavis Dr | Mt. Washington
$1,089,000 | 3 Beds + Den | 3 Baths | More
Elevated above the city in the tranquil surroundings of Mt. Washington, this updated home is a dreamy find providing three bedrooms, a flat yard and an award-winning elementary school district.
In the rear yard find an idyllic retreat with a flat grassy area, patio, mature trees, raspberry bushes, and your own vegetable garden. Hiking trails are nearby along with markets, dining and take-out options in neighboring Highland Park.
6402 Lomitas Dr | Hermon
$899,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
This historic two-story home is a dream to behold, tucked into the leafy hills of Hermon just minutes from South Pasadena and Highland Park.
Built in 1905 and extensively remodeled, the residence has vintage character intact alongside tasteful modern updates. Period elements include an exposed-wood balustrade, built-in bench seat and large casement windows bringing a shower of sunlight and gorgeous mountain views. Hiking and biking trails await in the Arroyo Seco and Deb’s Park; Trader Joe’s is nearby along with dining and takeout options on trendy Figueroa Street.
638 & 640 S Grande Vista Ave | Boyle Heights
$649,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
A nice opportunity in fast-rising Boyle Heights, this freshly renovated duplex delivers one unit vacant and the other bringing in market rent. It’s an ideal situation for an owner-user or investor seeking income, with a location near markets and dining just minutes from Downtown LA.
Supermarkets and dining/takeout options are nearby on Whittier Boulevard, and the happening Downtown Arts District is within easy reach. The Gold Line Metro station is just a few blocks away.
