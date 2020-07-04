sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes for Your Life/Work Balance

A Downtown loft, Silver Lake townhouse and Eagle Rock 3-bedroom

530 Molino St #111 | Downtown LA

$1,050,000 | Loft | 1 Bed + 1 Bath | More

This stylish and versatile live/work residence in the Molino Street Lofts places you in the heart of the red-hot Arts District in Downtown LA.

The expansive, light-filled space was comprehensively remodeled by S3 Architects, and allows for seamless integration of work within the warmth and comforts of home.

Custom design elements include dramatic soaring ceilings, walls of glass, polished concrete floors and an open kitchen with peninsula countertop and dining bar. Rooms with glass walls can be designated for home life or professional pursuits as needed.

Relax and entertain on the private outdoor patio, or enjoy communal-use of the rooftop pool, sun deck, gym and BBQ area.

Amenities include central heat and air conditioning plus a designated parking space.

In every direction great options for coffee, dining and nightlife await including Verve, Zinc, Bestia, Cafe Gratitude, Alchemy Works, Manuela, Father's Office, Arts District Brewing, the work/play/social hub At Mateo and more.

Tracy Do

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2753 Waverly Dr #105 | Silver Lake

$1,195,000 | 4 Beds + 4 Baths | More

Abundant sunlight, gorgeous views and a great Silver Lake location are among the highlights of this spacious modern home in the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary School District.

The townhouse unit with a private rooftop deck is tucked away inside a gated community with lush landscaping and a sparkling swimming pool.

In the airy open layout find oversized windows, updated hard surface flooring and elegant finishes throughout.

The kitchen has a full-height backsplash, stainless appliances, center island with dining and a walk-in pantry.

Four bedrooms provide space to designate a home office or den, and there’s plenty of storage.

On the private rooftop deck you’ll relax and entertain against a panorama of treetops and shimmering city lights.

Amenities include central heat and air, a two-car garage with EV charging, and guest parking.

This choice location puts you around the corner from recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir. Trader Joe’s, Gelsons and Whole Foods 365 are within easy reach.

4335 N Jimson Rd | Eagle Rock

$950,000 | 3 Beds + 2.5 Baths | More

With a corner location and private rooftop deck, this modern built in 2018 is a special find in Eagle Rock.

Oversized windows fill the great room with natural light, showcasing the generous open layout that features high ceilings, hard surface flooring and designer fixtures.

Kitchen elements include a subway tile backsplash, center island with dining and stainless appliances by Bosch.

The Master Suite has dual vanities and a custom walk-in closet; there are two additional bedrooms plus a ground-level flex space for your office or den.

On the generous rooftop deck you’ll relax and dine against a backdrop of city lights and verdant hillsides.

This upgraded and impeccably maintained home includes a washer/dryer, gas BBQ, Ring doorbell and ADT alarm system with motion detection.

The full-size two car garage provides overhead storage, epoxy-coat flooring, and direct access into the home.

Markets, dining and takeout are nearby at Sprouts Market, Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more. Also available to lease for $4,350/mo.

