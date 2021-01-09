You are the owner of this article.
All Signs Point to Homes Highland Park and Glassell Park

Cape Cod style in Highland Park and a remodeled Glassell Park home with charming period vibe

  • Updated
Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park

1901 N Avenue 51 | Highland Park

3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | Offered at $1,175,000

Newer construction and vintage style make for a special find in trendy Highland Park.

The Cape Cod style home built in 2005 combines modern design elements with period charm, artfully embodied in the sun-drenched open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, a brick fireplace and oakwood flooring.

In the updated kitchen find quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances by KitchenAid.

Three bedrooms can accommodate your workspace, media room and guests; the luxurious Primary suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, designer fixtures and tile.

Head outside to the large front patio, a blissful environment to relax, dine and entertain amidst captivating city views.

Enjoy custom built-in storage by California Closets, a tankless water heater, solar panels and a three-car garage.

Tucked away on a hillside you’re just a few blocks from coffee, dining and provisions at Kumquat Coffee, Donut Friend, Town Pizza, Joy, Tare Grocery and more.

Tracy Do

Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park
Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park
Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park

2717 W Avenue 30 | Glassell Park

Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $829,000

This remodeled home in Glassell Park offers the winning combination of three bedrooms and magical outdoor space.

The residence was built 1923 and presents a charming period vibe including a lovely sitting porch. A high front hedge and electric driveway gate create privacy, and the open-plan interior features hard surface flooring and abundant natural light.

In the updated kitchen find a farmhouse sink, full-height backsplash and stainless appliances.

Three bedrooms include the large ensuite Primary and the ability to accommodate work-from-home.

Escape to the back yard, a tranquil oasis with lush landscaping, a dining patio, pergola and fountain, welcoming you to relax with a book or dine with friends.

Enjoy central heat+air, a detached garage and extra parking on the long driveway.

Local coffee and dining are nearby at Habitat, Little Barn and Lemon Poppy Kitchen; hiking/biking paths are mere blocks away at the LA River.

Highland Park, Atwater Village and Silver Lake are within easy reach.

Tracy Do

Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park
Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park
Photo: All Signs Point to Highland Park and Glassell Park

