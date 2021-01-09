All Signs Point to Homes Highland Park and Glassell Park

1901 N Avenue 51 | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | Offered at $1,175,000
Newer construction and vintage style make for a special find in trendy Highland Park.
The Cape Cod style home built in 2005 combines modern design elements with period charm, artfully embodied in the sun-drenched open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, a brick fireplace and oakwood flooring.
In the updated kitchen find quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances by KitchenAid.
Three bedrooms can accommodate your workspace, media room and guests; the luxurious Primary suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, designer fixtures and tile.
Head outside to the large front patio, a blissful environment to relax, dine and entertain amidst captivating city views.
Enjoy custom built-in storage by California Closets, a tankless water heater, solar panels and a three-car garage.
Tucked away on a hillside you’re just a few blocks from coffee, dining and provisions at Kumquat Coffee, Donut Friend, Town Pizza, Joy, Tare Grocery and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2717 W Avenue 30 | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $829,000
This remodeled home in Glassell Park offers the winning combination of three bedrooms and magical outdoor space.
The residence was built 1923 and presents a charming period vibe including a lovely sitting porch. A high front hedge and electric driveway gate create privacy, and the open-plan interior features hard surface flooring and abundant natural light.
In the updated kitchen find a farmhouse sink, full-height backsplash and stainless appliances.
Three bedrooms include the large ensuite Primary and the ability to accommodate work-from-home.
Escape to the back yard, a tranquil oasis with lush landscaping, a dining patio, pergola and fountain, welcoming you to relax with a book or dine with friends.
Enjoy central heat+air, a detached garage and extra parking on the long driveway.
Local coffee and dining are nearby at Habitat, Little Barn and Lemon Poppy Kitchen; hiking/biking paths are mere blocks away at the LA River.
Highland Park, Atwater Village and Silver Lake are within easy reach.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do