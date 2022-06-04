All Signs Point to Homes in Altadena, Eagle Rock & El Sereno

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | More
In scenic Altadena, this 1964 post-and-beam is summer ready with bountiful outdoor space and a sparkling pool.
It’s the midcentury modern you’ve dreamed of, with an airy open layout and iconic design notes including an exposed wood ceiling, wall paneling, built-in storage and stone hearth. Glass sliders and clerestory windows create seamless connectivity to the surrounding natural environment.
Enjoy the swimming pool + spa set amidst fruit-bearing trees and gorgeous views, with flat areas for gardening, grilling and playtime. Nestled in the tranquil foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains you’ll feel a world away, but you are just minutes from Unincorporated Coffee Roasters, HomeState, the Altadena Farmers Market and more.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,395,000 | More
A tucked-away location, private yard, and proximity to Dahlia Heights Elementary make this two-level home a nifty find in Eagle Rock.
Design notes circa 1940 create a sensible layout featuring formal entry, living and dining, with character elements that include wood flooring, built-ins, and a brick hearth. The kitchen presents a vintage vibe with its tiled countertops and O’Keefe & Merritt stove.
Bedrooms are arranged two-up + one-down, perfect if you need separated space for your home office or guests. Sip beverages on the upstairs balcony amidst gorgeous views, and enjoy the expansive yard dotted with mature trees providing a nice balance of sun and shade.
Tracy Do
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | More
North of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, this gracious home offers abundant living space and a flat yard in the desirable Dahlia Heights Elementary School boundary.
Sunshine fills the living room where heritage elements circa 1925 include the barrel vault ceiling, built-ins, and decorative hearth. Enjoy formal dining, beautiful wood flooring, and the kitchen featuring a nifty breakfast nook with banquette seating.
Spend your summer outside with an oversized dining deck, shaded patio and wide expanse of grass, the ideal environment to kick around a soccer ball and socialize with friends. Well-located near the Eagle Rock Rec Center, you are right up the street from dining and groceries at Found Coffee, Casa Bianca, Trader Joes and more.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $875,000 | More
With three bedrooms and a private yard, this bright and airy home gets you into trendy El Sereno at a price that is rarely seen.
Oversized windows bring sunshine in abundance, filling the spacious layout that features high ceilings and hard surface flooring throughout. In the kitchen find a full-height splash, butcher-block countertops, and a prep + dining island under stylish pendant lighting.
The upstairs Primary Suite is a dreamy refuge with a pitched ceiling and two balconies offering cool afternoon breezes. Two additional bedrooms create flexibility for your home office needs, and there’s a handy downstairs powder room for guests.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $649,000 | More
Tucked away in El Sereno, this charming bungalow retreat is offered at a rare price for a neighborhood that has been red hot.
Dual-pane windows fill the living room with sunshine, and extend the space across beautiful hillside views. Enjoy the cozy dining nook, and kitchen featuring stainless appliances and a full-height splash; hard surface flooring flows throughout.
Punching way above its weight, this home on an historic walk street features central air conditioning, solar panels, and alleyway access for your vehicle. Grab coffee at Mobar & Co., and head out for an urban hike at Deb’s Park or the Ascot Hills.
Tracy Do
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do