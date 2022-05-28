All Signs Point to Homes in Angelino Heights, Eagle Rock, Mt. Washington and DTLA

2 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $849,000 | More
Feel the SoCal sunshine pouring into this cozy cottage in Echo Park’s historic enclave of Angelino Heights.
The character-rich Cal Bungalow was built in 1923 and proudly displays its heritage including crown moulding, five-panel doors and beautiful wood flooring. Space is well-utilized in the efficient layout that presents formal living, and the dining room featuring the original built-in window seat.
In the patio and yard area you’ll sip morning coffee and evening cocktails in a private setting. Use the detached garage for your vehicle or gear storage, or build out a workspace that suits your needs. Enjoy off-street driveway parking, and keep cool all summer long with central air conditioning.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $689,000
In scenic Mt. Washington, this two bedroom home with gorgeous views awaits its new owner and next chapter.
The charming cottage is tucked away from the street with a sense of privacy, and enjoys the lush embrace of mature landscaping. In the bright layout find a welcoming canvas for your dream renovation, that already includes easy access to the large wraparound deck where canyon vistas are truly sublime.
Bedrooms are configured one-up + one-down, a nice arrangement to achieve separation for your home office or guest quarters. Surrounded by beautiful natural scenery that makes this neighborhood such a special place to live, you’ll enjoy the added benefit of being inside the boundary of highly-coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,149,000
Three bedrooms, stylish modern design and a rooftop deck create a winning combination in Eagle Rock.
Situated in the desirable ERB community and built just four years ago, this urban retreat evokes a sense of warmth amidst high ceilings and showers of sunshine pouring through oversized double-pane glass. Three bedrooms provide the space you need to spread out and separate, with a ground-level flex space that’s perfect for your home office or gym.
Living and dining connect to the open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, a prep+dining island, and stainless appliances by Bosch; beautiful wood flooring flows throughout. Take the party upstairs to your private rooftop deck where you’ll grill, lounge, and enjoy the sunset.
Tracy Do
Loft | 1 Bath | $449,000
This beautifully appointed studio loft surrounds you in the glamor of the historic Rowan building, the heart of the Old Bank District in Downtown LA.
Well-situated on an upper floor, the impressive space boasts high ceilings, oversized windows, cityscape views and stylish finishes including wood flooring, exposed brick and ceramic bathroom tile. The kitchen features natural stone countertops, a stainless under-mount sink, Scavolini cabinetry, and a Bosch appliance suite with in-unit washer+dryer.
Amenities include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge, and outdoor dining with gas grills + fire pits for you and your friends to enjoy.
Tracy Do
