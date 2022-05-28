 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Angelino Heights, Eagle Rock, Mt. Washington and DTLA

Charming cottages and modern quarters. Which is best for you?

  • Updated
laveta_01.jpg

630 Laveta Ter | Angelino Heights

2 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $849,000 | More

Feel the SoCal sunshine pouring into this cozy cottage in Echo Park’s historic enclave of Angelino Heights.

The character-rich Cal Bungalow was built in 1923 and proudly displays its heritage including crown moulding, five-panel doors and beautiful wood flooring. Space is well-utilized in the efficient layout that presents formal living, and the dining room featuring the original built-in window seat.

In the patio and yard area you’ll sip morning coffee and evening cocktails in a private setting. Use the detached garage for your vehicle or gear storage, or build out a workspace that suits your needs. Enjoy off-street driveway parking, and keep cool all summer long with central air conditioning.

Tracy Do

laveta_02.jpg
laveta_03.jpg

520 Dove Dr | Mt Washington

dove_01.jpg

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $689,000 | More

In scenic Mt. Washington, this two bedroom home with gorgeous views awaits its new owner and next chapter.

The charming cottage is tucked away from the street with a sense of privacy, and enjoys the lush embrace of mature landscaping. In the bright layout find a welcoming canvas for your dream renovation, that already includes easy access to the large wraparound deck where canyon vistas are truly sublime.

Bedrooms are configured one-up + one-down, a nice arrangement to achieve separation for your home office or guest quarters. Surrounded by beautiful natural scenery that makes this neighborhood such a special place to live, you’ll enjoy the added benefit of being inside the boundary of highly-coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School.

Tracy Do

dove_02.jpg
dove_03.jpg

1558 Chia Way | Eagle Rock

chia_01.jpg

3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,149,000 | More

Three bedrooms, stylish modern design and a rooftop deck create a winning combination in Eagle Rock.

Situated in the desirable ERB community and built just four years ago, this urban retreat evokes a sense of warmth amidst high ceilings and showers of sunshine pouring through oversized double-pane glass. Three bedrooms provide the space you need to spread out and separate, with a ground-level flex space that’s perfect for your home office or gym.

Living and dining connect to the open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, a prep+dining island, and stainless appliances by Bosch; beautiful wood flooring flows throughout. Take the party upstairs to your private rooftop deck where you’ll grill, lounge, and enjoy the sunset.

Tracy Do

chia_02.jpg
chia_03.jpg

460 S Spring St #1008 | DTLA

spring_01.jpg

Loft | 1 Bath | $449,000 | More

This beautifully appointed studio loft surrounds you in the glamor of the historic Rowan building, the heart of the Old Bank District in Downtown LA.

Well-situated on an upper floor, the impressive space boasts high ceilings, oversized windows, cityscape views and stylish finishes including wood flooring, exposed brick and ceramic bathroom tile. The kitchen features natural stone countertops, a stainless under-mount sink, Scavolini cabinetry, and a Bosch appliance suite with in-unit washer+dryer.

Amenities include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge, and outdoor dining with gas grills + fire pits for you and your friends to enjoy.

Tracy Do

spring_02.jpg
spring_03.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK