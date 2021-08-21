All Signs Point to Homes in Angelino Heights, Silver Lake, Mt Washington and Glendale

933 & 939 E Edgeware Rd | Angelino Heights
Duplex | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | More
The LA dream is realized in this exquisite offering, a meticulously restored Craftsman compound in historic Angelino Heights. Presenting two homes on one generous lot, the property provides exceptional beauty and versatility as the rear dwelling can serve as your guest house, workspace or income unit.
In the stately main residence of 1913 vintage find beautiful wood flooring, beams and built-ins fronted with leaded glass. Owned by architects, the home has been extensively remodeled fusing these heritage elements with stylish modern design including the kitchen featuring open shelving and pro-grade appliances.
Three bedrooms, a library and den provide generous living space, and in the one-bedroom guest house you can expand in myriad ways or garner rental income. Enjoy serene outdoor areas of lush vegetation and fruit-bearing trees, and tax relief courtesy of the Mill Act. Echo Park’s happening scene is nearby including Woodcat Coffee, Ostrich Farm, the Friday farmer’s market and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 21st and 22nd from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 24th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
827 N Coronado St | Silver Lake
Triplex | 6 Beds | 7 Baths | $1,995,000 | More
Delivered vacant, this stunning triplex is a rare gem in Silver Lake, ready to generate income in a hot marketplace. The well-preserved, exquisitely remodeled property was built in 1912 and abounds in period motifs.
Two spacious apartments arranged as upper and lower provide two bedrooms each and Craftsman-style detailing including gorgeous woodcraft flooring, paneling, wainscoting, built-ins, windows and doors. The rear standalone bungalow features two bedrooms and stylish design that seamlessly blends vintage elements with tasteful modern updates; all three units have stainless appliances and central air conditioning.
Hedged from the street for privacy and equipped with six off-street parking spots, this versatile property can be ideal for an owner-user or investor. Trendy options for coffee, dining and provisions are right up the street including Alfred Coffee, Lassen’s Market, Mohawk Bend, La Pergoletta and more. The Silver Lake Reservoir and Echo Park Lake are within easy reach.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 21st and 22nd from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 24th from 11A-2P
711 Lark Ct | Mt. Washington
2 Beds + Office | 2 Baths | $1,199,000 | More
Tucked into a cul-de-sac in prime Mt. Washington, this 1979 contemporary resonates with modern sophistication. The airy open layout featuring oversized windows and soaring vaulted ceilings creates a wonderful sense of space and natural light in abundance.
Stylish interior design elements include tile flooring, custom lighting and the remodeled kitchen with a center island and stainless appliance suite. Two bedrooms plus a handy office nook make it easy to find life-work balance; the large front deck offers a tranquil open-air environment to dine and socialize against magnificent San Gabriel Mountain views. In the lushly-landscaped rear yard find a patio, grassy area and built-in bench seating, perfect for private relaxation and playtime.
Surrounded by nature in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School District you are near recreation at Moon Canyon Park and mere minutes from dining and amenities in neighboring Highland Park including Cookbook Market, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 21st and 22nd from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 24th and Thursday, August 26th from 11A-1P
1124 E Chestnut St #33 | Glendale
2 Beds + Office | 2.5 Baths | $649,000 | More
Abundant space and a private two-car garage make this townhome-style condominium a special find in Glendale. The residence features direct entry and a great location near markets, dining, recreation and more.
Large windows bring showers of sunshine and glass sliders provide seamless flow to a pair of balconies where you can enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails. In the kitchen find plenty of prep space, ample storage, a dishwasher, range and fridge. Both bedrooms are ensuite with large closets, and there’s a useful downstairs bonus space that can serve as your home office, gym or storage area.
Amenities include a handy powder room, central air conditioning, in-unit laundry and direct access to the side-by-side garage. The Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria are just a few blocks away along with nearby favorites Porto’s Bakery, Trader Joe’s and so much more. For commuters the 134, 5 and 2 freeways are within easy reach.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 21st and 22nd from 11A-1P
Open House: Thursday, August 26th from 11A-1P
