All Signs Point to Homes in Atwater Village, El Sereno, and More

3334 Madera Ave | Atwater Village
5 Beds | 6 Baths | $1,649,000 | More
A remarkable find in prime Atwater Village, this versatile property provides a stunning modern home and newly-constructed ADU.
The main residence is a design showcase of clean lines, custom finish-work and light oakwood flooring. Cross the breezy yard to the ADU, generously equipped with two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen and powder room.
Make this your rental unit, workspace, guest house, a place for mom or so many other options.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4750 Templeton St #1221 | El Sereno
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $575,000 | More
In red-hot El Sereno, this condominium home has it all including three bedrooms, flex space, private outdoor areas and beautiful views.
Situated in a guard-gated community with a mini-park and swimming pool, the home offers easy access to South Pasadena, Highland Park and Downtown LA.
Sunshine fills the great room that features hard surface flooring, a fireplace and seamless outdoor flow; with handy flex space you can also set up an office, library, gaming room or gym.
444 Piedmont Ave #235 | Glendale
2 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $620,000 | More
In a great part of Glendale, this condominium home places you on a cul-de-sac street with its own mini-park, and so many conveniences nearby.
The spacious unit gathers abundant sunshine pouring through oversized windows and sliding glass doors, also providing direct access to the balcony where you can lounge and dine al fresco.
Enjoy a handy flex space for your office or den, a second bath in the hallway, central air conditioning, in-unit laundry and leafy community grounds offering a pool, spa, clubhouse and garage parking.
2245 Silver Ridge Ave | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $4,000/mo | More
Available for lease, this spacious two bedroom apartment places you in prime Silver Lake with easy access to the Reservoir and so much more.
Elevated above the street, the single-level unit occupies the front half of a duplex property, enjoying abundant natural light and beautiful hillside views. In the airy open layout find hard surface flooring and a remodeled kitchen featuring stone countertops and stainless appliances including a dishwasher.
Find great local coffee, dining, recreation and nightlife at Whole Foods, Gingergrass, Silver Lake Wine, the Reservoir and many other options.
