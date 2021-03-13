All Signs Point to Homes in Atwater Village, Highland Park and Silver Lake

3250 Glenhurst Ave | Atwater Village
4 Beds | 3 Baths |$1,389,000 | More
The picture of LA living is this corner-lot Spanish with bonus studio in trendy Atwater Village. Lush surroundings provide privacy and the sunny front porch under a pergola is a sweet spot for morning coffee.
In the exquisitely updated, meticulously maintained interior find honey-hued wood flooring, custom lighting, arched pass-throughs and a stylish kitchen with ample prep area and storage. Four bedrooms accommodate life/work balance; the generous Primary suite has dual walk-in closets and a gorgeous bath. Native landscaping inspires a serene environment for the yard and patio, a verdant oasis to relax and dine amidst spring poppies.
Imagine the utility of a detached bonus studio with sleeping loft and outdoor shower, just waiting for your overnight guests or creative pursuits. This well-equipped home has solar panels, central heat+air with Nest, a covered carport and electric driveway gate. Dining and supplies are nearby at Wine & Eggs market, Proof Bakery, Whole Foods 365 and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5218 Meridian St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,089,000 | More
In happening Highland Park this stylish Craftsman offers three bedrooms, a flat yard and versatile detached bonus studio. The bright, open layout presents modern design paired seamlessly with vintage elements including a front sitting porch, vaulted ceilings, decorative hearth, built-in shelving and hard surface flooring.
The kitchen is finished with a farmhouse sink and butcher block countertops; three bedrooms include the ensuite Primary and ample accommodation to work from home. Escape to the generous rear yard, an inviting spot to relax, dine and entertain amidst mature fruit trees.
As a bonus enjoy a detached and beautifully-rendered studio, the extra space you always wanted and ready to host your guests or work pursuits. Amenities include central heat+air, a front privacy fence, driveway gate and plenty of off-street parking. York Boulevard is just a block away with coffee, dining and groceries at Joy, Donut Friend, Town Pizza, The Hermosillo, Sip-Snack, Tare and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
For Lease | 2739 Griffith Park Blvd | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $5,800/mo | More
Available for lease, this four-bedroom home with a large yard provides a great Silver Lake location in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district. Living and dining feature hard surface flooring and there are oversized windows gathering abundant sunlight.
The kitchen is outfitted with a full suite of appliances and generous storage including a pantry. Four bedrooms are ready to accommodate your needs for life and work; outside find plenty of space to relax, dine and play in the private yard that features a patio and flat grassy area.
This home is well-equipped with a washer and dryer, central heat+air, a garage and long driveway for extra off-street parking. Coffee and dining are nearby and you can grab daily staples right across the street at Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s Market. The Silver Lake Reservoir and Griffith Park hiking trails are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.