All Signs Point to Homes in Atwater Village, Highland Park, Echo Park, and Silver Lake

$1,450,000 | 3 Beds & 3 Baths | More

Sequestered behind a hedge in the heart of Atwater, this remodeled Cal Bungalow has been exquisitely rendered by SLVRLK Partners architecture+design.

The light-filled open space makes a bold impression with wood flooring and glass sliders creating seamless outdoor interplay.

In the airy kitchen find stylish white cabinetry, pro-grade Viking appliances and a center island with dining clad in stainless steel.

All three bedrooms are en-suite including the tranquil Master that opens to a deck crafted in Brazilian hardwood.

The backyard is a peaceful oasis to relax and dine in the surround of lush bamboo. As a bonus, the large and versatile detached space with kitchenette is perfect for your office, media room or guest quarters. Conveniences include central heat and air conditioning, a gated driveway and many system upgrades.

Coffee and dining are nearby at Proof Bakery, Elephant Coffee, Dune, Bon Vivant and more. Your commute is easy to Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.

$1,125,000 | Duplex | More

Delivered vacant, these two rustic bungalows on a single lot make for a special opportunity in trendy Echo Park.

The distinct, updated residences are nestled into a verdant hillside compound that feels like Topanga Canyon, abounding with bohemian spirit.

Each bungalow presents an airy layout with sunny skylights, picture windows and wood elements throughout in the flooring, interior walls and exposed beams overhead. Kitchen and bath elements include farm sinks and custom tile.

Enjoy seamless access to patios and decks, offering tranquil outdoor living environments and transcendent views across treetops and local mountains.

Flat yard space is surrounded by greenery, and there’s a glamping tent to use as your clubhouse retreat.

Ideal for an owner-user or income generator, this picturesque homestead is well-situated near local favorites The Semi Tropic, Mohawk Bend, Taix, Masa, the Echo Park Farmer’s Market and Lassen’s. Hiking and biking trails in Elysian Park are within easy reach.

$1,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Abundant space, breathtaking views and a wonderful sense of privacy are among the highlights of this gated hillside residence in Highland Park.

The free-flowing layout presents open living and dining with a fireplace centerpiece and hard surface flooring.

In the stylish remodeled kitchen find a farm sink, full-height slab backsplash, shaker-style cabinetry and stainless appliances.

Three light-filled bedrooms include two that enjoy direct access to the rear deck, a choice spot for morning coffee or evening wine with commanding treetop vistas.

Set up your office or creative studio in the lower-level bonus space that flows to a covered patio; the large terraced yard offers multiple levels to lounge, dine and play in a tranquil environment dotted with fruit trees, with winsome views.

This home has central heat+air, laundry, Nest thermostat, and security cameras. Trendy Figueroa Street is nearby with options that include Civil Coffee, Homestate, Cookbook, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.

$1,200,000 | 4 Beds & 2 Baths | More

Abundant sunlight, gorgeous views and a great Silver Lake location are among the highlights of this spacious modern home in the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary School District.

The townhouse unit with a private rooftop deck is tucked away inside a gated community with lush landscaping and a sparkling swimming pool.

In the airy open layout find oversized windows, updated hard surface flooring and elegant finishes throughout. The kitchen has a full-height backsplash, stainless appliances, center island with dining and a walk-in pantry. Four bedrooms provide space to designate a home office or den, and there’s plenty of storage.

On the private rooftop deck you’ll relax and entertain against a panorama of treetops and shimmering city lights.

Amenities include central heat and air, a two-car garage with EV charging, and guest parking.

This choice location puts you around the corner from recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir. Trader Joe’s, Gelson's and Whole Foods 365 are within easy reach.

For the time being, Open House events have been taken off of the calendar as we work within guidelines set forth by our state and local authorities, and the CDC.

