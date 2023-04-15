 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Downtown LA

Buying or renting a home in DTLA is often cheaper than in other parts of town including Echo Park and Highland Park which are mere minutes away.

DTLA_01.jpg

Resurgent and revitalized, Downtown LA is buzzing with a fresh lineup of restaurants, bars, boutiques, entertainment venues and gathering spots like Chinatown, The Arts District, and The Row DTLA. More and more people are asking… am I missing out?

Here’s the good news. Buying or renting a home in DTLA is often cheaper than in other parts of town including Echo Park and Highland Park which are mere minutes away. Here are three properties that put you in the heart of where LA is happening right now.

spring104_01.jpg
spring104_02.jpg
spring104_03.jpg
spring1008_01.jpg
spring1008_02.jpg
spring1008_03.jpg
6th_01.jpg
6th_02.jpg

An error occurred