All Signs Point to Homes in Downtown LA

Resurgent and revitalized, Downtown LA is buzzing with a fresh lineup of restaurants, bars, boutiques, entertainment venues and gathering spots like Chinatown, The Arts District, and The Row DTLA. More and more people are asking… am I missing out?
Here’s the good news. Buying or renting a home in DTLA is often cheaper than in other parts of town including Echo Park and Highland Park which are mere minutes away. Here are three properties that put you in the heart of where LA is happening right now.
Own a spectacular ground-level loft at the historic Rowan, Beaux Arts masterpiece of Downtown LA. This rare two-story unit inspires creativity amid soaring ceiling height, massive windows and a dramatic scissor-lift paneled glass door allowing seamless outdoor access and easy transfer of art, gear and furnishings.
Crown molding, steel I-beams, exposed brick and Carrara marble flooring play a symphony of early 20th Century design notes, stylishly updated with modern flair. Kitchen and baths are appointed with high-end cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and tile. Floating stairs lead to the mezzanine that will accommodate a bedroom, office, workshop or den.
Also at the Rowan, this beautifully appointed studio loft on an upper floor is your opportunity to own real estate at a price that seems unreal for modern-day Los Angeles. The impressive space boasts high ceilings, oversized windows, cityscape views and stylish finishes including wood flooring, exposed brick and ceramic bathroom tile.
The kitchen features natural stone countertops, a stainless under-mount sink, Scavolini cabinetry, and a Bosch appliance suite with in-unit washer+dryer. There is plenty of storage available, and a handy Murphy bed that easily stows away.
A great thing about The Rowan is the amenities which include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge, and outdoor dining with gas grills + fire pits for you and your friends to enjoy.
If it’s a lease you’re looking for, head to Library Court. Surrounded by restaurants, nightlife, cinemas and museums, this spacious corner condominium hits the sweet spot with an airy open layout and the privacy of two fully-enclosed bedrooms.
Prepare meals in the kitchen equipped with a center dining + prep island, pendant lighting, and a built-in suite of stainless appliances. Enjoy in-unit laundry, central heat + air with Nest thermostat, and the convenience of one deeded parking space. Community amenities include an indoor zen garden, lounge + game room, recently-renovated fitness center, and 24-hour security with controlled guest access.