All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock & Alhambra

600 N Cordova St | Alhambra
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,828,000
This spacious and beautifully remodeled home in Alhambra’s desirable Bean Tract offers generous living space, a wonderful yard and sparkling pool.
The corner-lot location provides privacy and lots of sunshine, filling the open-plan living room and kitchen appointed with custom wood cabinetry, an oversized center island and stainless appliances.
Three bedrooms include the grand Primary suite featuring a luxe bath and walk-in closet; the large flex room with separate entrance is perfect for your office, media setup, gym or extra living space.
Wood and tile flooring flow throughout.
Enjoy formal dining, a breakfast nook, laundry room, and 2-car garage with automatic doors on both sides.
Lounge and entertain in the sprawling yard, a sun-splashed oasis with covered and uncovered patio areas, play space, and a heated pool+spa.
Tucked into Alhambra’s most desirable enclave you are blocks away from Pasadena and South Pas.
Find great coffee+dining nearby at Blossom Market Hall along with multiple grocery stores, Lacy and Almansor Parks, and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4402 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,699,000
Four bedrooms and over 3,400 square feet of living space make this corner-lot Mediterranean a special opportunity in Eagle Rock.
The home was built just 15 years ago with features that include high ceilings, a fireplace, wood and tile flooring throughout, and oversized windows bringing showers of sunshine.
Generously-proportioned bedrooms are arranged two up + two down providing a versatile layout that’s perfect for hosting family, guests and a home office that feels sequestered and private.
Use the massive downstairs flex space for your game room, media wall, gym or limitless other options; entertain on a grand scale in the beautifully landscaped yard, patio, and rooftop deck that enjoys gorgeous views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Surrounded by tropical palms and bougainvillea, this gracious home is located within the boundary of Eagle Rock Jr. & Sr. High School just a few blocks away from Target, Sprouts Market, and great coffee and dining options on York and Eagle Rock Boulevard.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do