Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Pasadena

A sophisticated Spanish and sunny cottage in Eagle Rock and a remodeled Pasadena 3-bedroom

  • Updated
Lawn, palm trees and driveway in front of home 5241 El Rio Ave

5241 El Rio Ave | Eagle Rock

4 Bed | 3 Bath | $1,789,000

Sofa, chairs and fireplace in living room 5241 El Rio Ave
Table and chairs on patio at 5241 El Rio Ave
Sidwalk in front of home with window and door 4922 Glacier Dr
Sofa, chairs and window in living room 4922 Glacier Dr
Lawn, trees and deck behind home 1715 Sinaloa Ave
Walkway leading to front door and porch of 1715 Sinaloa Ave
Kitchen cabinets, counter and appliances in kitchen 1715 Sinaloa Ave
Patio with chairs and fire pit 1715 Sinaloa Ave

