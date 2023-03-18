All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Pasadena

Your home in prime Eagle Rock, a sophisticated Spanish featuring four bedrooms and a spacious back yard.
Situated north of Colorado Boulevard inside the Eagle Rock Elementary school boundary, the residence immerses you in period charm and showers of natural light. Distinctive design elements include ebony wood flooring, decorative tile, and a gorgeous curved staircase appointed in wrought iron.
The living room with a unique barrel-shaped ceiling opens to a covered patio, the perfect spot for morning coffee or an evening aperitif. Bedrooms are arranged three-up + one-down providing options for your home office or guest quarters. Enjoy a pair of upstairs balconies and the large rear yard that invites dining, playtime, and lounging in the covered spa.
Sunshine fills the kitchen and living room that connect seamlessly to a rear dining deck, patio and open-air expanse sprawling across flat areas dotted with mature trees.
Whether it’s gardening, playtime, or entertaining groups of any size, here you have the space to do it all plus there’s a cozy lower-level studio with a bath, kitchenette and private entrance to use as your office, guest quarters, yoga retreat or clubhouse.
he Primary Suite features a walk-in closet with organizers; two additional bedrooms can accommodate family and friends. For the extra space you’ve dreamed of, use the detached studio to set up a gym, office, game room and more. Outdoor space is hedged for privacy so you can relax and socialize amid the fire pit and spa with peekaboo mountain views.