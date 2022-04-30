All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake

5470 Dahlia Dr | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | More
Prime Eagle Rock is the setting for this magnificent Tudor featuring four bedrooms and expansive outdoor space.
The home was built in 1928 and feels sheltered from the city, even as dining and amenities are nearby. Sunshine fills the interior that artfully integrates heritage elements with stylish modern design including arched passthroughs, built-ins, custom lighting, and recently-installed Boen Canadian maplewood flooring.
In magazines you’ll see kitchens like this one, exquisitely appointed with painted wood cabinetry, a farm sink, dining shelf and built-in desk nook. Bedrooms are arranged three up + one down, ideal for accommodating work-from-home and guests. French doors open to the romantic courtyard and lush exterior space that feels like a secret garden complete with covered dining, a built-in grill and sitting areas shaded by mature trees.
Situated within the Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary you’ll enjoy easy access to Trader Joe’s, Found Coffee, Casa Bianca and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3345 Hamilton Way | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 1 Baths | $4,150/mo | More
In the heart of Silver Lake, this spacious two-bedroom apartment is offered for lease.
Wood flooring flows underfoot and large windows bring showers of sunshine along with a view of the iconic Hollywood Sign. In the stylish, recently updated kitchen find cool floor tile, a cozy breakfast nook, and appliances that include a gas range, dishwasher and fridge.
Both bedrooms feature good closet space and one has French doors opening to the private patio and yard, a serene environment for enjoying afternoon barbecues and evening entertaining. Amenities include an in-unit washer+dryer, air conditioning and designated off-street parking. Situated in prime Silver Lake you’re near Alfred Coffee, Pine + Crane, Erewhon, the Silver Lake Reservoir, and a twice-weekly farmers market.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do